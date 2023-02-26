Rhys Hoskins Continues to Recover from Knee Surgery by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

If you’ve been paying attention to the Philadephia Phillies early in Grapefruit League action, you’ll notice a prominent slugger has been missing from their lineup.

Rhys Hoskins has yet to appear in Spring Training. On Sunday, the team confirmed Hoskins went under the knife in December to repair a lingering meniscus injury.

Although he’s been cleared for full activity, the team is holding him out of game action until at least Friday.

Rhys Hoskins has yet to appear in a game. The Phillies today, after being asked about Hoskins, said he underwent surgery in mid-December to repair his meniscus. The team says he has been cleared for full activity all camp, but he won't play in a game until Friday. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) February 26, 2023

Last year was a curious campaign from Hoskins. The 24-year-old posted the worst on-base plus slugging percentage of his career at .794 while setting a new benchmark with 145 hits. Moreover, he recorded the second-most home runs in a season with 30.

A few spring training at-bats are a pre-requisite for success, as Hoskins looks to get back on track after a down year.

The Phillies are back in action Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. FanDuel Sportsbook has the defending NL Champions lined as -132 chalk.