Richmond Head Coach Chris Mooney to Take Medical Leave

Per John O’Connor of Richmond Times-Dispatch, Richmond men’s basketball head coach Chris Mooney will take a medical leave from the team due to a heart issue.

Chris Mooney of @SpiderMBB will have an aneurysm in his ascending aorta removed. Assistant Peter Thomas will be interim coach. Mooney will miss rest of season. — John O'Connor (@RTDjohnoconnor) February 17, 2023

O’Connor mentioned that Mooney would get an aneurysm removed and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Assistant coach Peter Thomas will step in for the Spiders with four regular-season games and the Atlantic 10 Tournament remaining on the schedule. Their next game will be Tuesday at home against Saint Louis. Richmond is 6-8 in conference play.

Mooney is just a year removed from leading Richmond to an NCAA Tournament appearance following an improbable Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship as the sixth seed. The Spiders upset fifth-seeded Iowa in the first round, notching their first tournament win since 2011.

