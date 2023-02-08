Rob Gronkowski Pokes Fun at Cowboys' Kicker Woes: 'Jerry Jones, Give me a Call' by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago

Retired tight end and future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski always seems to be in a joking mood. That was again the case during Fox Sports’ Media Day on Tuesday when Gronkowski, who’s preparing for his FanDuel Kick of Destiny at this Sunday’s Super Bowl, said he will un-retire as a kicker if he can put one through the uprights.

?I will comeback and unretire.?@RobGronkowski wants a call from Jerry Jones if he?s able to convert on his @FanDuel Kick of Destiny ? #RadioRow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/BliO4YLfTC — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) February 8, 2023

His preferred destination? The Dallas Cowboys – an obvious jab at kicker Brett Maher, who infamously missed four extra points in the Divisional Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Jerry Jones, if I make this kick, please give me a call, and I will come back and un-retire as a kicker,” said Gronkowski.

The 33-year-old has spent “over 15 hours practicing to be a kicker” and is confident he will deliver under the bright lights.

“I’m very, very average right now,” said Gronkowski. “I got two more training sessions before I do the kick on Sunday. But I think I got it. I think I got it under control. I get better with every single practice. I got to hit it. It’s for America, man. Ten million dollars in free bets for America. I’m going to be disappointed in myself if I don’t make it.”

No pressure, Gronk.

