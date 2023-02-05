Rooting For Injury? Bettor Places Super Bowl MVP Wagers On Backup QBs One bettor is not only hoping for chaos, but injuries by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

You won’t find many football fans hoping Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs turns into a clash of the backup quarterbacks.

But it appears there is at least one who is hoping for that level of chaos.

One bettor at PointsBet Sportsbook placed Super Bowl MVP wagers ahead of the game at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. But likely the only way the bettor will earn a payout is for either Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes or Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts or both to get injured.

The PointsBet bettor placed $100 on Eagles backup Gardner Minshew to win Super Bowl MVP at 250-to-1 and $136 on Chiefs backup Chad Henne at 100-1, as shared by VSiN’s Ben Fawkes. Should Minschew somehow win the award the bettor would earn a payout of $25,100. Should Henne claim the honor it would make said bettor $13,600 richer.

The bettor might point to the fact Mahomes recently suffered a high-ankle sprain which caused Henne to step into Kansas City’s divisional-round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henne led a touchdown drive on his first possession before Mahomes returned. Additionally, Hurts was hindered by a shoulder injury late in the regular season and Minshew was tasked to take over for NFC’s No. 1 seed. It’s not like neither has been hindered by injuries of late.

Nevertheless, it’s still a tough bet to get behind for multiple reasons. So here’s to hoping Mahomes and Hurts each has a say in how the Super Bowl is decided.

