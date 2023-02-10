Russell Westbrook to Choose Between Heat, Bulls as Next Team by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Per Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Russell Westbrook is expected to decide whether he will go to the Miami Heat or Chicago Bulls at some point this week.

Saying “this week” as a timetable is a bit confusing given that it’s Friday, so it’s difficult to decipher when exactly we’ll get Westbrook’s decision. He was traded to the Jazz on Thursday, but the team is reportedly going to buy out his contract, allowing him to choose his next destination. The Bulls and Heat need a point guard, giving Russ the best opportunity for playtime for the remainder of the season. He would likely be an option off the bench, similar to his role with the Lakers.

Westbrook has averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in 52 games this season.

