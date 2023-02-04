Sabres' Tage Thompson Suffers Upper-Body Injury by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres has an upper-body injury, the Sabres official website reports.

Tage Thompson will not return to tonight's game (upper body). — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) February 2, 2023

Thompson came into the game Wednesday versus the Carolina Hurricanes as questionable to play due to a UBI but played anyway. Thompson played just over 11 minutes of game action before being forced to leave the contest. It is unknown if Thompson has suffered a new injury or aggravated the UBI he already had. It is also unknown when Thompson will be able to return to action. What we do know is that the injury to Thompson forced him to miss the All-Star game and the festivities surrounding it this weekend.

The loss of Thompson for any length of time would be a severe blow to the playoff chances for the Sabres. They currently sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins and four behind the Washington Capitals. While the Penguins have one game in hand on the Sabres, the Capitals have played three more than the Sabres. There doesn’t seem to be much faith in the Sabres making the playoffs, as they are +300 to do so.