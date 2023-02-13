San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13

Date: 02/13/2023 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline San Antonio Spurs Open +14.5 -110 O 224.5 -110 +750 Current +14.5 -110 224.5 -110 +750 Cleveland Cavaliers Open -14.5 -110 U 224.5 -110 -1200 Current -14.5 -110 224.5 -110 -1200

San Antonio Spurs Projected Lineups: 1. SF Keldon Johnson 21.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 2. PG Devonte Graham 5.8 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists 3. C Zach Collins 9.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 4. SG Malaki Branham 8.6 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 5. PF Jeremy Sochan 10.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 6. SF Keita Bates-Diop 7.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists Cleveland Cavaliers 1. PF Mamadi Diakite 1.6 Points, 0.8 Rebounds, 0.1 Assists 2. C Robin Lopez 2.9 Points, 1.3 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists 3. PG Raul Neto 3.1 Points, 0.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 4. PF Kevin Love 8.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 5. SG Lamar Stevens 5.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists 6. PF Evan Mobley 15.6 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

San Antonio Spurs DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 11 ATL +12.5 241.0 125-106 Fri, Feb 10 DET +6.0 234.0 138-131 Wed, Feb 08 TOR +10.5 232.5 112-98 Mon, Feb 06 CHI +9.5 239.5 128-104 Fri, Feb 03 PHI +10.5 234.0 137-125 Last 5 Against The Spread: Cleveland Cavaliers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 11 CHI -6.5 220.0 97-89 Fri, Feb 10 NO -3.0 222.0 118-107 Wed, Feb 08 DET -8.5 217.5 113-85 Mon, Feb 06 WAS -3.5 221.0 114-91 Sun, Feb 05 IND -4.0 228.0 122-103