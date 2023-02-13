San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|San Antonio Spurs
|Open
|+14.5
|-110
|O 224.5
|-110
|+750
|Current
|+14.5
|-110
|224.5
|-110
|+750
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Open
|-14.5
|-110
|U 224.5
|-110
|-1200
|Current
|-14.5
|-110
|224.5
|-110
|-1200
Projected Lineups:
San Antonio Spurs
|1.
|SF
|Keldon Johnson
|21.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Devonte Graham
|5.8 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
|3.
|C
|Zach Collins
|9.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Malaki Branham
|8.6 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Jeremy Sochan
|10.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Keita Bates-Diop
|7.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
Cleveland Cavaliers
|1.
|PF
|Mamadi Diakite
|1.6 Points, 0.8 Rebounds, 0.1 Assists
|2.
|C
|Robin Lopez
|2.9 Points, 1.3 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Raul Neto
|3.1 Points, 0.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Kevin Love
|8.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Lamar Stevens
|5.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|15.6 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
San Antonio Spurs
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 11
|ATL
|+12.5
|241.0
|125-106
|Fri, Feb 10
|DET
|+6.0
|234.0
|138-131
|Wed, Feb 08
|TOR
|+10.5
|232.5
|112-98
|Mon, Feb 06
|CHI
|+9.5
|239.5
|128-104
|Fri, Feb 03
|PHI
|+10.5
|234.0
|137-125
Cleveland Cavaliers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 11
|CHI
|-6.5
|220.0
|97-89
|Fri, Feb 10
|NO
|-3.0
|222.0
|118-107
|Wed, Feb 08
|DET
|-8.5
|217.5
|113-85
|Mon, Feb 06
|WAS
|-3.5
|221.0
|114-91
|Sun, Feb 05
|IND
|-4.0
|228.0
|122-103
Betting Insights:
Cleveland Cavaliers
- 5-0 (1.000) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 5-0 (1.000) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- have covered in their last 6 games
San Antonio Spurs
- 0-5 (.000) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 0-5 (.000) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- have not covered in their last 11 games off two days rest
- 0-9 (.000) against the spread over their last 9 games
- 0-11 (.000) against the spread off two days rest over their last 11 games