San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

2 hours ago

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +14.5   -110   O 224.5   -110   +750  
 Current +14.5   -110   224.5   -110   +750  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -14.5   -110   U 224.5   -110   -1200  
 Current -14.5   -110   224.5   -110   -1200  
Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
2. PG  Devonte Graham   5.8 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
3. C  Zach Collins   9.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. SG  Malaki Branham   8.6 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. PF  Jeremy Sochan   10.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SF  Keita Bates-Diop   7.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. PF  Mamadi Diakite   1.6 Points, 0.8 Rebounds, 0.1 Assists
2. C  Robin Lopez   2.9 Points, 1.3 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
3. PG  Raul Neto   3.1 Points, 0.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. PF  Kevin Love   8.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. SG  Lamar Stevens   5.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. PF  Evan Mobley   15.6 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 11 ATL +12.5 241.0 125-106
Fri, Feb 10 DET +6.0 234.0 138-131
Wed, Feb 08 TOR +10.5 232.5 112-98
Mon, Feb 06 CHI +9.5 239.5 128-104
Fri, Feb 03 PHI +10.5 234.0 137-125

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 11 CHI -6.5 220.0 97-89
Fri, Feb 10 NO -3.0 222.0 118-107
Wed, Feb 08 DET -8.5 217.5 113-85
Mon, Feb 06 WAS -3.5 221.0 114-91
Sun, Feb 05 IND -4.0 228.0 122-103
Betting Insights:

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • 5-0 (1.000) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 5-0 (1.000) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • have covered in their last 6 games

San Antonio Spurs

  • 0-5 (.000) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 0-5 (.000) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • have not covered in their last 11 games off two days rest
  • 0-9 (.000) against the spread over their last 9 games
  • 0-11 (.000) against the spread off two days rest over their last 11 games
