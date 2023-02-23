Sharks' Tomas Hertl will Return on Thursday by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago

Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports that Tomas Hertl will be in the lineup Thursday for the San Jose Sharks.

David Quinn said Tomas Hertl and Erik Karlsson are expected to play tomorrow. James Reimer will be back in net again. Timo Meier is questionable because of the upper-body injury. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) February 22, 2023

Hertl miss the Sharks’ game on Monday due to personal reasons. While it’s good news that Hertl is back in the lineup for the Sharks, everyone is wondering where teammate Timo Meier will be traded. Meier may be the top player on the trade market, and several pundits believe the New Jersey Devils or the Carolina Hurricanes are likely destinations.

On Thursday, the Sharks will host the Nashville Predators. The Sharks are -220 (+1.5) on the puck line versus and +112 on the moneyline, with an over/under of six, over (-114), and under (-108).