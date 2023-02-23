Suns G Cameron Payne Questionable for Friday vs. Thunder by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (foot) has been listed as questionable for Friday night’s matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, per Kellan Olson of Empire of the Suns.

Cam Payne is questionable.



Landry Shamet is also out and will be reevaluated in a week. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 23, 2023

Payne has played twice since December 13, but his questionable designation is a sign that he should be ready to go soon. The 28-year-old was a key part of the Phoenix rotation earlier in the season, and he should be able to fit right back into the backcourt. At this rate, the Suns will be close to full strength once Kevin Durant makes his long-awaited debut next week.

Payne is averaging 12.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 28 games this season. Expect Saben Lee to lose some of his minutes within the backcourt’s rotation when Payne is back in the mix.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Odds

The Phoenix Suns are currently eight-point favorites with a -340 moneyline on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.