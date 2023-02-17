Suns, Nuggets See Uptick in NBA Championship Odds by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are two of the top contenders for the NBA Championship, and their odds reflect that. With the Nuggets leading the Western Conference and the Suns rising after they acquired Kevin Durant, they are looking great going into the break. NBA Futures Line Movement (Open, Current) @ BetMGM

Celtics +650 –> +325

+650 –> +325 Suns +900 –> +450

+900 –> +450 Bucks +800 –> +550

+800 –> +550 Nuggets +1400 –> +700

There is no shortage of potential contenders in the West, which has created an interesting dynamic heading into the All-Star break.

The Nuggets have played brilliant basketball and separated themselves from the pack to build a five-game lead as the top seed. Nikola Jokic has put together another MVP-caliber season, and he’s vying for his third straight while leading Denver to one of the best records in the league.

The Nuggets opened the season with +1400 odds to win the NBA title, and that number has now been cut in half to +700, which has them with the fourth-shortest odds. The depth and scoring prowess the Nuggets possess give them creditability. More importantly, they also have high-end stars needed to compete with the league’s best.

Denver has seen the highest ticket percentage and second-highest handle with their odds of winning the championship. Michael Malone’s team has generated 13.7% of tickets for 16.8% of the handle, indicating some sizable bets have been placed on the Nuggets to break through.

The Suns have also gained traction in the futures department. They opened the season with +900 odds to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy but have since been bet down to +450. The acquisition of Durant certainly plays a large part in Phoenix boasting the second-shortest odds to win the title, behind only the Boston Celtics (+325).

The Suns are loaded with star power, generating 9% of tickets for 9.6% of the handle. That’s equated to them holding the fourth-highest ticket and handle percentages.

The biggest liabilities for the book to win the NBA Championship are the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors.