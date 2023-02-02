Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: Two Overs Worth Grabbing Before Movement It's smart to get ahead of market movement before the big game by Claudia Bellofatto 35 minutes ago

With some time passed for bettors to either recover or rejoice from NFL’s conference championship weekend, we can start to look ahead to Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

This line has been all over the place. Sharp books opened the Chiefs as small favorites, and now the Eagles are 1.5-point favorites. It’s no surprise to see resistance at that key number of three and I wouldn’t even be surprised to see the Chiefs a small favorite at some shops by game time. Patrick Mahomes at plus money is hard to pass up.

While you have time to make a call on the side, there are hundreds of props you can choose from today. When it comes to betting overs on most player props, you want to bet them sooner than later so you?re not chasing the number. Here are two to grab now.

Kenneth Gainwell over 10.5 receiving yards (-114) at FanDuel Sportsbook

This is a good spot for the second-year back, against a Chiefs defense that ranks 28th in DVOA defending backs in the passing game. KC has allowed the most catches (6.6), second-most targets (7.5) and third-most receiving yards (48.6) per game to running backs this season. The fifth-round pick has played a dynamic role all season — leading all Philly running backs in targets, catches, and receiving yards. He had 26 receiving yards on two receptions in the NFC Championship game and has had at least one catch in nine straight matchups as well as 12 of the last 13. The Eagles aren?t a very pass-heavy team but they will need to be to keep up with Patrick Mahomes. That means all hands on deck in a game where the total sits at 51. Expect Miles Sanders to take the bulk of the carries and Gainwell to offer some relief in the short pass game for Hurts.

Jalen Hurts TD (+114) at Caesars Sportsbook

While Hurts may need to use his arm more than usual in this game, there?s no doubt he will use his legs when the time?s right, especially in the red zone. Hurts has nine rushing touchdowns in the last nine games and finished the regular season top five in red zone carries. His 13 regular-season rushing, touchdowns tied for second-most in the NFL and already has two more so far this postseason. It will be tough for this Chiefs defense to predict where the ball is going inside the 20, with so many different weapons at Hurts? disposal. This should work to the third-year signal-caller’s advantage, who led the league in QB sneaks this season. It?s an even better matchup considering the Chiefs gave up the fourth-most rush attempts to quarterbacks and finished in the bottom half of the league in QB rushing touchdowns allowed. This prop is juiced at most books, so now is the time to bet it before the plus money disappears.