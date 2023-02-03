Super Bowl LVII Prop Bets: Buying Patrick Mahomes’ Remaining Weapons Can Marquez Valdes-Scantling step up again for Kansas City? by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago

One of the slowest weeks on the sports calendar is almost done, and Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is in sight.

The Super Bowl prop bet market is off and running, too, as propositional wagers remain a massive part of the Super Bowl betting experience.

With that in mind, here are three more Super Bowl props we’ve got circled.

All betting lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling anytime touchdown (+230)

In the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, the Chiefs dealt with multiple injuries to key weapons in addition to a banged-up Patrick Mahomes. Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and Kadarius Toney all left the game due to various physical ailments. A big reason why Kansas City was able to still win the game was that wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling stepped up in the crucial moments and had a monster game. He finished with six grabs for 116 yards and a touchdown. Conversely, Valdes-Scantling only had one catch in the divisional round against the Jaguars, but that long grab was also a score. I believe Valdes-Scantling is headed for another busy day in Super Bowl LVII, not only because of his field-stretching capability but due to the potential absence or limitations of some of his fellow wideouts.

Travis Kelce over 80.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Mahomes and Travis Kelce combination is historically great. They are second all-time to Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most combined playoff touchdowns. Kelce played injured and still caught seven balls for 78 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Kelce in the playoffs has snagged 21 of 25 balls thrown his way, averaging 8.4 yards per catch. Although he’s dealing with injuries, he can add another big game against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. The volume will be there for Kelce to earn over 80.5 receiving yards.

Jalen Hurts to throw an interception (+115)

Hurts has been a playoff enigma up until this point. Coming into the postseason, Hurts dealt with an injury to his throwing shoulder, but the Eagles had a bye week courtesy of being the No. 1 seed in the NFC. In the divisional round, the Eagles didn’t need Hurts to test the shoulder because they beat down the rival Giants 38-7. Hurts only had to throw 24 times and yet he still helped score three times in the win. The NFC title game was more of the same, as Philly cruised to a 31-7 win over San Francisco. Although he ran for a TD, Hurts didn’t have to test his shoulder yet again because he only attempted 25 passes. It’s fair to say that some of those passes didn’t look good against the elite 49ers defense. In the Super Bowl, Hurts will be tasked to throw from the pocket and might need to throw Philly back into the game if they are down on the scoreboard. He is capable of such a feat, but with that uptick in volume, he is also capable of throwing interceptions to an opportunistic Chiefs defense.