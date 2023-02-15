Super Bowl LVII, A Ratings Winner by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Sunday’s Super Bowl thriller, a 38-35 win by the Kansas City Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles, brought in an average audience of 113 million.

According to Nielsen Media and Adobe Analytics, Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched Super Bowl since 2017. It was the second most-watched non-overtime Super Bowl in NFL history and the second most-watched sporting event on FOX.

Overall, 182.6 million viewers watched all or part of Super Bowl LVII on FOX and FOX Deportes.

Not surprisingly, the top two markets were Kansas City and Philadelphia, followed by Cincinnati, Detroit, and Pittsburgh to round out the top five. Host-city Phoenix did not crack the top ten but saw a 23 percent increase from last season’s Super Bowl.

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show starring Rihanna outperformed the game on average, with 118.7 million viewers on TV and the FOX and NFL properties’ digital platforms. This was the second most-watched halftime show to Kary Perry’s performance in 2015.

Super Bowl LVII was a big win digitally. It was the most-streamed Super Bowl in the game’s history, with seven million streams. Viewership was up over 18 percent from last year’s Big Game and over 100 percent from the previous Super Bowl on FOX in 2020, per Adobe Analytics.

The live-streaming audience includes viewers from FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app; FOX.com; the FOX NOW app; NFL digital properties including the NFL mobile app, the NFL Fantasy mobile app, NFL.com, the NFL connected TV app, and NFL+ for subscribers.

LVII also set the record for the most-watched Super Bowl in Spanish-language cable television history on FOX Deportes. It was the most watched non-soccer event in the history of Spanish-language cable.

With an audience of 891,000, FOX Deportes broke the previous record by over 25 percent, which was set in 2020. Four of the top five highest-rated Super Bowls on Spanish-language TV have been on FOX Deportes.