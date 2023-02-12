Super Bowl LVII Odds: How Public Is Betting On Eagles-Chiefs Kansas City supporters have filed in by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

The betting public has put their money where their mouth is in anticipation of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

And it seems Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have some reconsidering their thoughts with Kansas City pulling much closer to even as it relates to the spread. For reference, the Eagles were responsible for the vast majority of spread bets one week before the game — as high as 81% of the handle and 70% of tickets in some places — before Chiefs believers filed in.

The Eagles are favored by one point against the Chiefs one hour before kickoff, according to consensus data listed on the NESNBets.com live odds page. The total is set at over/under 51 points.

While the Eagles still represent more spread tickets and handle in a majority of shops, the change nevertheless is noticeable. At BetMGM, the Eagles represent 65% of the handle and 64% of spread bets, which is a similar story at WynnBet (62% of bets, 61% of money) and PointsBet (63% of bets, 59% handle), as revealed by the respective books Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City, however, is gaining more attention on the moneyline. The Chiefs represent 59% of tickets at BetMGM, 58% at WynnBet and 55% at PointsBet. WynnBet also has Kansas City for 56% of the handle while both PointsBet and BetMGM weigh in at 52% on the Chiefs to win straight up.

As it relates to the total, the majority of bets are on the Over to cash. PointsBet had 64% of tickets on the Over while BetMGM has 61% and WynnBet has 51%. The most one-sided percentage anywhere was at BetMGM as 86% of the handle is on the Over.

To no surprise, Mahomes is responsible for the most money and tickets for Super Bowl MVP. Twenty-nine percent of the handle at PointsBet is on the Chiefs quarterback along with 24% of the handle at DraftKings Sportsbook. Mahomes represents 14% of the tickets at each, too. Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts comes in behind Mahomes at both books with 20% of the handle at DraftKings and 19% of the handle at PointsBet.

Super Bowl LVII is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.