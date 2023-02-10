Super Bowl LVII Preview, Picks and Props by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago

The best individual player on the planet against the best team. The best passing offense against the best passing defense. Brother against brother. Andy Reid against his former team that he couldn’t bring a championship to. The MVP against the MVP runner-up. This game writes its own book.

The storyline-full 57th Super Bowl will be filled with excitement, drama, and fanfare as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, with the winner bringing home the Lombardi Trophy. Man, we’re in for a treat.

Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | TV: FOX

From an injury perspective, each team comes in nearly at full health. The Eagles will have 100% of their Week 1 starters, which is unheard of at the Super Bowl. Kansas City is slightly banged up, with the wide receiver position most affected. Mecole Hardman is out, with fellow wideout Kadarius Toney limited in practice as Sunday approaches.

Patrick Mahomes’s ankle has been one of the biggest storylines of this postseason, but he appears to be in great shape to play. Defensively, Kansas City’s secondary will return starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed who went down with a concussion early in the AFC Championship Game.

Spread: Chiefs +1.5 (-110) | Eagles -1.5 (-110)

Chiefs +1.5 (-110) | Eagles -1.5 (-110) Moneyline: Chiefs (+104) | Eagles (-122)

Chiefs (+104) | Eagles (-122) Total: Over 50.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

According to SBR, 66% of the wagers are on Philly’s side, as we saw the line swing three points from the Chiefs opening as 1.5-point favorites nearly two weeks ago. The Eagles dominated the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers, outscoring them 69-14.

Their pass rush is historic, their secondary led the NFL’s top pass defense, the offensive line bullies opponents, they are loaded at the skill positions, and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts anchors the group. The Eagles have been the best team all year, and they’ll be parading down Broad Street next week.

A.J. Brown OVER 72.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Travis Kelce ATDS (-125)

Eagles UNDER 4.5 Players to record a rushing attempt (-225)

A.J. Brown has only totaled 50 yards through two postseason games but will have a clear matchup advantage over the Chiefs’ secondary. He recorded 95-plus yards in five of the final six regular season games, so we think the books are coming in a bit low due to his limited playoff production. We see him having a huge game and like his OVER.

This will be a popular play, obviously, but who cares. Travis Kelce finding the end zone feels almost like a guarantee in a game with a projected total of 50.5. Over his last eleven playoff games, he’s scored a touchdown in nine of those games. The number isn’t overly juiced, so we’ll ride chalk.

This line looks unattractive at -225, but there is value to be had. Outside of games that saw Gardner Minshew appear in mop-up duty, where he was credited with a carry, out of victory formation, the Eagles had more than four ball carriers twice all season. Don’t count on anyone other than Hurts kneeling the ball if the Eagles win their second Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles almost certainly will have four players record a rushing attempt: Hurts, Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott.

After that, only two receivers recorded a carry for one yard on four rushes all season. It hasn’t worked, so why force it in the Super Bowl? They shouldn’t. Ride this play for some substantial value.