Super Bowl ‘Script’ Has Bettors Firing On Chiefs-Eagles Prop Bet Super Bowl LVII bettors are hoping to ride a viral tweet to victory Sunday by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

You can’t believe everything you read on the internet, right?

Well, try telling that to a mass of NFL bettors who seemingly have placed Super Bowl LVII wagers in hopes of riding a viral tweet to victory Sunday.

It all started when the big game “script” surfaced on Twitter by someone named “FearKyrie.” The Twitter user tweeted out a photo of what looked to be a Pro Football Reference page which portrayed that the Philadelphia Eagles will beat the Kansas City Chiefs 37-34 on Sunday Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

The initial tweet included the caption: “Nah someone just leaked the Super Bowl script.”

A screenshot of the photo then was shared by a number of other outlets. It was viewed more than 12 million times before the “FearKyrie” account was suspended, per The Action Network’s Darren Rovell.

The Super Bowl script was leaked smh pic.twitter.com/5mMCFcp7TG — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 5, 2023

The idea of the NFL being rigged and releasing a “script” gained some headlines when former running back Arian Foster said it on Barstool Sports’ “Macrodosing Podcast” two days after the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Chiefs.

Anyway, bettors have taken the storyline and ran with it.

It’s resulted in the correct score prop bet being one of the most popular props at BetMGM, as revealed by the outlet Tuesday. DraftKings Sportsbook spokesman Stephen Miraglia told Action Network the 37-34 Eagles wager is the most popular correct score bet thus far, too. It represents 26% of the handle and 21% of the bets in the “exact score” market. It’s caused oddsmakers to slash the prices from 250-1 to 80-1.

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites entering Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, with the total set at over/under 50.5 points, according to consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page. Should you want to take part in the madness, it seems both the Eagles to cover and the Over are respectable bets, too.