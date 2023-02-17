Tiger Woods Ends Friday at +1, A Stroke Back of Current Cut by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Tiger Woods finished his second round on Friday with a 74 and sits at one over, one stroke back of the projected cut.

Woods was looking to keep the momentum going on Friday after stringing together three consecutive birdies to finish off Thursday’s 69, which put him at two under. After starting on the back nine, two later birdies offset two bogeys from his first nine holes got Woods to even-par. The front was less kind, as Woods would bogey holes six, seven, and eight to push him a stroke below the projected cut of even. We’ll see if enough of the field can struggle in the afternoon and evening for Tiger to survive the cut and reach the weekend.

Even if he makes the cut, it will take a miraculous effort to come back from ten strokes off the lead. Keith Mitchell currently leads the field at nine-under after a first-round score of 64 and a subsequent 69 on Friday.

