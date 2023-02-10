Timberwolves' Mike Conley to Make Debut Friday vs. Grizzlies by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Per team announcer Alan Horton, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley will make his team debut on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Both Mike Conley & Nickeil Alexander-Walker are available to play tonight vs. Grizzlies. — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) February 10, 2023

Conley arrived in Minnesota as part of the three-team trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and D’Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the blockbuster deal to bring Rudy Gobert in during the offseason, the Timberwolves still find themselves in the land of mediocrity, sitting at eighth in the West. Conley will look to bring a spark to a severely lackluster backcourt after D’Angelo Russell’s departure. Even at 35, he has shown he can still man a functional offense after averaging his highest assists per game in his career through the first half of this season.

Conley has averaged 10.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game in 43 games this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves are seven-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, with the total set at 234.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.