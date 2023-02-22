Titans Release LT Taylor Lewan by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Tennessee Titans have released left tackle Taylor Lewan after nine seasons with the team, per his podcast.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also mentioned that releasing Lewan and kicker Randy Bullock, the Titans have now gone from $25 million over the cap to $4.25 million under it. It’s starting to feel like a rebuild is imminent for the Titans, with Derrick Henry aging and the team rumored to be looking for replacements for Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. As Meirov put it, Lewan’s departure feels like the beginning of the end of an era in Tennessee that never quite got over the hump.

Lewan will obviously be a hot commodity in free agency at just 31 years old. We’ll see if he heads to a contender with plenty of teams needing offensive line help around the league.

