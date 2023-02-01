Tom Brady Announces Retirement 'For Good' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

One of the NFL’s all-time greats is hanging up his cleats, this time for good. Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday following a legendary 23-year career.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ???? pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” said Brady in a video on his personal Twitter. “I won’t be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really, thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

Brady briefly retired following the 2021 campaign, only to return to the Buccaneers in what turned out to be his final NFL season. Tampa Bay finished the regular season a disappointing 8-9 before bowing out in the Wild Card round to the Dallas Cowboys.

The 45-year-old leaves the game as arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. A sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan, Brady won a record seven Super Bowl titles, six of those coming with the Patriots. The California native also ranks first all-time in career passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649), and regular-season wins (251). Brady is a three-time league MVP and joins Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to lead two franchises to a Lombardi Trophy.

“My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors â€“ I could go on forever, there’s too many,” said Brady. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

A surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, Brady’s next stop will be in the booth after agreeing to a ten-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports last offseason.

Congratulations, Tom Brady. Enjoy retirement!

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest Super Bowl LVII betting lines.