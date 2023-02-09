Trail Blazers Send Gary Payton II Back to Warriors in Trade by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Gary Payton II back to the Golden State Warriors for Kevin Knox and five second-round picks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It’s another trade consisting of a boatload of second-round picks, as the Trail Blazers will be getting five of them in return for Payton II. 2018 lottery pick Kevin Knox is also a part of the deal as he’ll look to find some success with his fourth NBA team in two seasons. Payton should mesh quickly into the Warriors rotation, given his familiarity with the organization he was a part of for the previous two seasons.

Payton II has averaged 7.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in 15 games this season.

Knox has notched 5.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in 42 games this year.

