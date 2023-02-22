UEFA Europa League Best Bets – Round of 32 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The UEFA Europa League is somehow always an afterthought when it comes to top soccer competitions. It isn’t as flashy as the Champions League and involves teams that weren’t good enough to play in the CL. However, you’d be mistaken if you believed these matches lack quality on the pitch and are far from boring.

In fact, this year’s Europa League features some of the biggest names in the world. Heavyweight clubs like Manchester United (+600), Barcelona (+500), and Juventus (+1200) are all involved in this year’s competition. Jose Mourinho’s Roma (+1600) is looking to make another deep run, and Sevilla (+2500) are looking to win their fifth Europa title in just ten years. Even teams like Arsenal (+350) and Real Sociedad (+1600) are waiting in the wings, as both have already qualified for the Round of 16. Talk about some heavy hitters.

What makes the competition even more special is the unpredictability of it all. It’s harder to predict than the Champions League, and games tend to be more open with lots of goals. The competition truly is anyone’s to win.

This year is significantly harder to predict, as most of the teams left in the dance have an extensive history in Europe. There is no shortage of storylines, and footy fans from all over the globe are tuning in for what is shaping up to be the most exciting Europa League of recent years.

Here are my best bets for the second legs of the Round of 32.

All Odds Courtesy Of Fanduel Sportsbook

With the tie poised perfectly at 1-1, Juventus travel to France to face Nantes in a do-or-die second leg. I’m backing Juventus on the ML at -130 as they look to secure their place in the Round of 16.

Juventus should be favored by more in this spot and are being severely undervalued. They have more experience on the European stage than Nantes, who hasn’t progressed in a knockout round since 2001. Furthermore, Juve has way more quality in their lineup.

The Bianconeri are in better form overall. They bounced back from a slow start to the season and have four wins in their last five games. The club has won six of their previous eight away matches, and both Angel Di Maria and Wojciech Szczesny are slated to return to the lineup. Nantes, on the other hand, are coming off a disappointing 2-0 loss over the weekend.

It should be an easy one for Juventus, and I would even suggest taking them to score over 1.5 goals at +108.

Manchester United have been fantastic at Old Trafford this season, and that’s why I’m backing them to get the result they need on Thursday. Take United to Win at +125 against FC Barcelona.

United have won 14 of their past 15 games at home and head into this match in fine form. Even though the first leg between these two ended in a tie, the Red Devils were clearly the better team on the day. Now, they get the chance to perform in front of their fans and knock out a European rival on their way to the Round of 16.

Erik ten Hag’s squad is hungry for titles this season. They are in the race for the Premier League and have made it to the finals of the Carabao Cup. United are slowly gaining their championship pedigree and can take another step here.

The squad is also getting bolstered with reinforcements for this leg, as Lisandro Martinez, Marcel Sabitzer, and Jadon Sancho are all expected to return to the lineup. With both Pedri and Gavi out for Barcelona, things could get ugly in Manchester.

Another bet worth looking into is Marcus Rashford to score anytime at +155. I’m expecting a big game from Rashford, as he is in the best form of his career. Every time he takes the field at Old Trafford, this is worth a bet.

Jose Mourinho is one of the best coaches in the sport’s history, and you would be crazy to bet against him in this spot. Take Roma to qualify for the Round of 16 at +102.

The Special One is a master at getting his team to grind out results, and Roma needs to do exactly that if they want to progress. They are down 1-0 heading into this second leg.

However, the team can be confident at home. They have only lost once in their past ten games at the Stadio Olimpico, allowing only two teams to score on them in that span. On top of that, they have scored seven times at home in the Europa League this season – the third-highest tally of any team in the competition.

Roma can also rely on their experience to get them into the next round. The Giallorossi won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season and know what it takes to win knockout rounds. RB Salzburg are no slouches but experience triumphs in these situations. A classic Jose Mourinho performance is in the cards.

Taking Under 2.5 Goals at -138 is also worth a tease, as the match will be a tight, cagey affair.