Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Utah Jazz
|Open
|+2.5
|-110
|O 235.5
|-110
|+120
|Current
|+1
|-110
|237.5
|-108
|-102
|Indiana Pacers
|Open
|-2.5
|-110
|U 235.5
|-110
|-142
|Current
|-1
|-110
|237.5
|-112
|-116
Projected Lineups:
Utah Jazz
|1.
|C
|Micah Potter
|1.3 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
|2.
|C
|Udoka Azubuike
|1.8 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Leandro Bolmaro
|0.4 Points, 0.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Simone Fontecchio
|3.7 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
|5.
|C
|Walker Kessler
|8.2 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|6.
|C
|Kelly Olynyk
|11.7 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
Indiana Pacers
|1.
|SG
|Buddy Hield
|17.5 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Bennedict Mathurin
|17.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|19.8 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists
|4.
|PG
|T.J. McConnell
|7.8 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Aaron Nesmith
|9.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Andrew Nembhard
|8.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Utah Jazz
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 11
|NY
|+5.5
|230.0
|126-120
|Fri, Feb 10
|TOR
|+8.5
|231.0
|122-116
|Wed, Feb 08
|MIN
|-8.0
|233.0
|143-118
|Mon, Feb 06
|DAL
|-9.5
|222.5
|124-111
|Fri, Feb 03
|ATL
|-1.0
|242.0
|115-108
Indiana Pacers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 11
|WAS
|+5.5
|236.0
|127-113
|Fri, Feb 10
|PHO
|-2.5
|231.0
|117-104
|Wed, Feb 08
|MIA
|+6.5
|224.5
|116-111
|Sun, Feb 05
|CLE
|+4.0
|228.0
|122-103
|Fri, Feb 03
|SAC
|+1.5
|236.0
|107-104
Betting Insights:
Indiana Pacers
- 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz since the start of 2020/2021
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-11 (.267) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 15 games
Utah Jazz
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- covered in their last 5 games on the road off a loss