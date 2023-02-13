Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

1 hours ago

Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Utah Jazz  Open +2.5   -110   O 235.5   -110   +120  
 Current +1   -110   237.5   -108   -102  
Indiana Pacers  Open -2.5   -110   U 235.5   -110   -142  
 Current -1   -110   237.5   -112   -116  
Projected Lineups:

Utah Jazz

1. C  Micah Potter   1.3 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
2. C  Udoka Azubuike   1.8 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
3. SF  Leandro Bolmaro   0.4 Points, 0.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
4. SF  Simone Fontecchio   3.7 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
5. C  Walker Kessler   8.2 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. C  Kelly Olynyk   11.7 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. SG  Buddy Hield   17.5 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   19.8 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists
4. PG  T.J. McConnell   7.8 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
5. SF  Aaron Nesmith   9.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 11 NY +5.5 230.0 126-120
Fri, Feb 10 TOR +8.5 231.0 122-116
Wed, Feb 08 MIN -8.0 233.0 143-118
Mon, Feb 06 DAL -9.5 222.5 124-111
Fri, Feb 03 ATL -1.0 242.0 115-108

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 11 WAS +5.5 236.0 127-113
Fri, Feb 10 PHO -2.5 231.0 117-104
Wed, Feb 08 MIA +6.5 224.5 116-111
Sun, Feb 05 CLE +4.0 228.0 122-103
Fri, Feb 03 SAC +1.5 236.0 107-104
Betting Insights:

Indiana Pacers

  • 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz since the start of 2020/2021
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-11 (.267) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 15 games

Utah Jazz

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • covered in their last 5 games on the road off a loss
Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related