Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13

Date: 02/13/2023 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Utah Jazz Open +2.5 -110 O 235.5 -110 +120 Current +1 -110 237.5 -108 -102 Indiana Pacers Open -2.5 -110 U 235.5 -110 -142 Current -1 -110 237.5 -112 -116

Utah Jazz Projected Lineups: 1. C Micah Potter 1.3 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists 2. C Udoka Azubuike 1.8 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists 3. SF Leandro Bolmaro 0.4 Points, 0.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists 4. SF Simone Fontecchio 3.7 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists 5. C Walker Kessler 8.2 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 6. C Kelly Olynyk 11.7 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists Indiana Pacers 1. SG Buddy Hield 17.5 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 2. SG Bennedict Mathurin 17.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 3. PG Tyrese Haliburton 19.8 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists 4. PG T.J. McConnell 7.8 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists 5. SF Aaron Nesmith 9.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 6. PG Andrew Nembhard 8.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists

Utah Jazz DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 11 NY +5.5 230.0 126-120 Fri, Feb 10 TOR +8.5 231.0 122-116 Wed, Feb 08 MIN -8.0 233.0 143-118 Mon, Feb 06 DAL -9.5 222.5 124-111 Fri, Feb 03 ATL -1.0 242.0 115-108 Last 5 Against The Spread: Indiana Pacers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 11 WAS +5.5 236.0 127-113 Fri, Feb 10 PHO -2.5 231.0 117-104 Wed, Feb 08 MIA +6.5 224.5 116-111 Sun, Feb 05 CLE +4.0 228.0 122-103 Fri, Feb 03 SAC +1.5 236.0 107-104