Valentine's Day: Top 5 Most Loved Athletes of All Time

For Valentine’s Day, we’re highlighting sports’ most beloved professional athletes.

With love on our minds, we’re thinking about some of the most loved athletes of all time and their impact on their respective sports.

No doubt a list like this has the potential to be controversial, but that shouldn’t stop us from highlighting these iconic figures.

Muhammad Ali (Boxing)

If there’s one athlete that’s universally loved, it’s Muhammad Ali. Ali made his mark in the boxing ring, but he made a substantial impact on the world as an activist and civil rights advocate. He was one of the best heavyweight boxers inside the ring and helped transform the sport. No matter how much time passes, Ali will always be an icon for what he did in the ring and outside of it. Who doesn’t get goosebumps when you hear the phrase, “Float like a butterfly. Sting like a bee. You can’t hit what your eyes don’t see.”

Jackie Robinson (Baseball)

There’s an argument that Jackie Robinson is the most influential athlete of all time. He changed professional sports by breaking the color barrier, specifically Major League Baseball. Robinson was the first African-American to play in MLB and will forever be honored for his impact. The league now has a “Jackie Robinson Day” on its calendar, and unquestionably, he is one of the most loved athletes for his contributions to the game. His impact will be felt forever, and he will consistently be recognized as someone who changed the landscape of baseball.

Michael Jordan (Basketball)

This one is tricky. Michael Jordan is arguably the best basketball player to ever take the court, but is he one of the most loved athletes ever? Not necessarily. The basketball legend has had his fair share of critics, but they are mostly fans of teams he constantly beat. Jordan transformed basketball on a global stage and is one of the world’s most recognizable athletes. Fans admire his competitive drive to be the best, which earns him a spot on this list.

Usain Bolt (Track)

Few athletes require you to stop what you’re doing to see them compete. Track and field star Usain Bolt is one of those athletes. The world feels like it’s on hold when he began a race. Bolt is loved for his greatness, as he’s considered the greatest sprinter of all time. That doesn’t make him loved, but you won’t find many that dislike this elite athlete or the impact he’s had on the sport.

Tiger Woods (Golf)

We might get some warranted slack for his appearance on this list. Tiger Woods is a controversial figure, mainly because of his off-the-course antics. Still, when Tiger is wearing his Sunday red for a Major, nothing gets people together like watching him manufacture greatness. There will always be haters, and rarely is any athlete universally loved, but sports fans love to see Tiger succeed and set records, which merits his spot on the list.