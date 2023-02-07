Vikings Hiring Brian Flores as Defensive Coordinator by SportsGrid 17 hours ago

The Minnesota Vikings are hiring former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their next defensive coordinator, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Steelers? assistant coach Brian Flores is accepting the Vikings? defensive coordinator job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2023

This comes before Flores was scheduled to have a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coaching vacancy. We knew it wouldn’t be long until Flores would be back at a coordinator or head coaching gig after spending 2022 as the linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The only way to go is up for the Minnesota defensive unit in 2023 after a historically bad 2022. They finished 30th in yards per play allowed, 28th in points allowed, and second-to-last in passing yards allowed. Let’s just say Brian Flores will have his work cut out for him to get this defense even back to league average next season.

Super Bowl LVII Betting

You can bet on Super Bowl LVII through hundreds of different bets, including spread, total, moneyline, and props, on the FanDuel Sportsbook.