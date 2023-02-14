Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Undergoes Shoulder Surgery by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a broken shoulder suffered during the 2019 campaign.

Vikings? Pro-Bowl RB Dalvin Cook, who is second in the NFL in total yards since 2019, underwent surgery today to fix the broken shoulder he suffered in that same year, 2019. ?Dalvin has been absolutely dominant and we cannot wait until September,? said his agency @LAASportsEnt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2023

“Dalvin has been absolutely dominant, and we cannot wait until September,” said Cook’s agency, indicating the 27-year-old should be fully recovered by the time next season rolls around.

While he wasn’t as efficient compared to years past, Cook finished 2022 with 1,173 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, starting all 17 games. He also added 39 catches for 295 yards and two scores en route to being named to his fourth career Pro Bowl.

The former Florida State standout was drafted 41st overall by the Vikings in the 2017 Draft. Since 2019, Cook has ranked second in the NFL in total yards despite missing time with injury.

Entering his age 28-season, Cook should remain productive in 2023 as one of Minnesota’s top playmakers on offense.

