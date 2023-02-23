Warriors-Lakers Preview: Is New-Look LA Ready to Step Up? by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

We’re diving back into the Association as the second half of the season begins tonight with a TNT doubleheader. We’ll look at the nightcap matchup in California as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors, with each squad needing a run as the playoff stretch looms.

LA sits 13th in the West and two games back of play-in qualifications, with Golden State in ninth place and right in the middle of the standings clog where just 2.5 games separate the fourth and 12th seeds.

Warriors @ Lakers Game Information

Location: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

Russell Westbrook’s departure was a necessary divorce. Enter D’Angelo Russell, who hasn’t shined this year in Minnesota but can provide spacing, playmaking, and perimeter shooting. He’ll play his role and be a welcomed new face as the Lakers try to right the ship.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley are two nice rotation pieces added at the deadline that will provide quality depth for the playoff chase.

Golden State has dealt with injuries throughout the season, their depth is gutted, and they cannot cover a parked car defensively. Stephen Curry’s return is needed, but the supporting cast must show some life if they are going to knock off one of the West’s best in the first round.

Warriors @ Lakers Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Warriors +5.5 (-110) | Lakers -5.5 (-110)

Warriors +5.5 (-110) | Lakers -5.5 (-110) Moneyline: Warriors (+184) | Lakers (-230)

Warriors (+184) | Lakers (-230) Total: Over 238.5 (-110) | Under 238.5 (-110)

The Warriors and Lakers split their two previous matchups this season, with the most recent being an LA victory nearly two weeks ago. This will be a fast-paced, high-scoring contest as both teams rank in the bottom five in points allowed. Even with a high total, there is value on the OVER.

Five and a half is too much to give up for a Lakers team with much to prove. I don’t like the spread and might just focus on props instead, but I’d slightly favor backing Golden State with the points.

I like LA’s chances of figuring it out over these next few weeks, but I need to see it before I lay that many points against a respectable opponent.

Warriors @ Lakers Prop Picks on FanDuel

D’Angelo Russell UNDER 16.5 Points (-106)

Anthony Davis OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-118)

Klay Thompson OVER 2.5 Assists (-106)

Russell has scored under 16.5 points in two of his three games as a Laker and one of two against the Warriors with Minnesota. To go over with LA, Russell tied his season high for free throw attempts, and he tied his season high for threes when he went over 16.5 versus Golden State with Minnesota. Both outliers; take his UNDER tonight.

Anthony Davis’s rebounding numbers have been otherworldly of late. He’s gone over 14 rebounds in five of his last seven games, including 16 against Golden State. Take AD OVER and consider correlating it with the UNDER on other rebound props like that of Draymond Green or LeBron James.

Klay Thompson has gone over 2.5 assists in four of the last six games and in each game against the Lakers. That’s enough for me to target his OVER with a relatively unjuiced line.