Washington Commanders Expected to Start Sam Howell Next Season by SportsGrid 54 minutes ago

Sam Howell is expected to start next season for the Washington Commanders, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Just wrapped up a conversation with Ron Rivera. Reiterated that Howell will go into the OTA workouts as the QB to beat. Said they will not spend big capital like last year on a QB. Said they have reached out to Daron Payne's reps, but no $$ yet discussed. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 8, 2023

This comes from head coach Ron Rivera who stated Thursday that Howell is the â€œquarterback to beatâ€ heading into the offseason program. Will this hold true? Maybe, but so much can change between now and training camp. Perhaps a quarterback falls to them during the NFL Draft that, in their mind, is just too good to pass up. A team could offer to trade a veteran QB that would give them an immediate upgrade, or maybe even a free agent comes at a lower price than expected.

While it makes sense to try and build around Howell and see what they have there, it’s hard to see the Commanders not going into the 2023 season with the worst QB in the NFC East.