Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/26

Date: 02/26/2023 Time: 03:30 PM Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Washington Wizards Open +3 -110 O 226.5 -108 +126 Current +4 -110 224 -110 +148 Chicago Bulls Open -3 -110 U 226.5 -112 -148 Current -4 -110 224 -110 -176

Washington Wizards Projected Lineups: 1. PF Kyle Kuzma 21.4 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 2. SG Bradley Beal 22.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists 3. PF Daniel Gafford 8.3 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 4. PG Monte Morris 10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 5. SF Deni Avdija 9.1 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 6. PG Delon Wright 6.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists Chicago Bulls 1. C Nikola Vucevic 17.8 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 2. SF DeMar DeRozan 25.2 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists 3. SG Zach LaVine 24.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 4. SG Coby White 8.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 5. SG Alex Caruso 5.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 6. PG Patrick Beverley 6.4 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

Washington Wizards DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 24 NY -1.0 227.0 115-109 Thu, Feb 16 MIN +3.5 234.0 114-106 Tue, Feb 14 POR -1.0 237.0 126-101 Mon, Feb 13 GS +3.5 234.0 135-126 Sat, Feb 11 IND -5.5 236.0 127-113 Last 5 Against The Spread: Chicago Bulls DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 24 BKN -2.0 222.0 131-87 Thu, Feb 16 MIL +8.0 230.0 112-100 Wed, Feb 15 IND +3.0 228.5 117-113 Mon, Feb 13 ORL -4.5 225.5 100-91 Sat, Feb 11 CLE +6.5 220.0 97-89