Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

2 hours ago

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/26
Date: 02/26/2023
Time: 03:30 PM
Venue: United Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +3   -110   O 226.5   -108   +126  
 Current +4   -110   224   -110   +148  
Chicago Bulls  Open -3   -110   U 226.5   -112   -148  
 Current -4   -110   224   -110   -176  
Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.4 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. SG  Bradley Beal   22.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. PF  Daniel Gafford   8.3 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
5. SF  Deni Avdija   9.1 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. PG  Delon Wright   6.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. C  Nikola Vucevic   17.8 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. SF  DeMar DeRozan   25.2 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   24.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. SG  Coby White   8.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. SG  Alex Caruso   5.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   6.4 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 24 NY -1.0 227.0 115-109
Thu, Feb 16 MIN +3.5 234.0 114-106
Tue, Feb 14 POR -1.0 237.0 126-101
Mon, Feb 13 GS +3.5 234.0 135-126
Sat, Feb 11 IND -5.5 236.0 127-113

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 24 BKN -2.0 222.0 131-87
Thu, Feb 16 MIL +8.0 230.0 112-100
Wed, Feb 15 IND +3.0 228.5 117-113
Mon, Feb 13 ORL -4.5 225.5 100-91
Sat, Feb 11 CLE +6.5 220.0 97-89
Betting Insights:

Chicago Bulls

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Washington Wizards

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

