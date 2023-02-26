Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/26
Date: 02/26/2023
Time: 03:30 PM
Venue: United Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Washington Wizards
|Open
|+3
|-110
|O 226.5
|-108
|+126
|Current
|+4
|-110
|224
|-110
|+148
|Chicago Bulls
|Open
|-3
|-110
|U 226.5
|-112
|-148
|Current
|-4
|-110
|224
|-110
|-176
Projected Lineups:
Washington Wizards
|1.
|PF
|Kyle Kuzma
|21.4 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Bradley Beal
|22.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Daniel Gafford
|8.3 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Monte Morris
|10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Deni Avdija
|9.1 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Delon Wright
|6.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
Chicago Bulls
|1.
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|17.8 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
|2.
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|25.2 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Zach LaVine
|24.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Coby White
|8.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Alex Caruso
|5.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Patrick Beverley
|6.4 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Washington Wizards
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 24
|NY
|-1.0
|227.0
|115-109
|Thu, Feb 16
|MIN
|+3.5
|234.0
|114-106
|Tue, Feb 14
|POR
|-1.0
|237.0
|126-101
|Mon, Feb 13
|GS
|+3.5
|234.0
|135-126
|Sat, Feb 11
|IND
|-5.5
|236.0
|127-113
Chicago Bulls
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 24
|BKN
|-2.0
|222.0
|131-87
|Thu, Feb 16
|MIL
|+8.0
|230.0
|112-100
|Wed, Feb 15
|IND
|+3.0
|228.5
|117-113
|Mon, Feb 13
|ORL
|-4.5
|225.5
|100-91
|Sat, Feb 11
|CLE
|+6.5
|220.0
|97-89
Betting Insights:
Chicago Bulls
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Washington Wizards
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023