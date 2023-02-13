Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13

Date: 02/13/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Washington Wizards Open +3.5 -110 O 231.5 -110 +136 Current +3 -106 233.5 -110 +136 Golden State Warriors Open -3.5 -110 U 231.5 -110 -162 Current -3 -114 233.5 -110 -162

Washington Wizards Projected Lineups: 1. C Kristaps Porzingis 22.6 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 2. SG Bradley Beal 22.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists 3. PF Kyle Kuzma 21.3 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 4. PF Daniel Gafford 8.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 5. PG Monte Morris 10.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists 6. SF Deni Avdija 9.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists Golden State Warriors 1. PG Jordan Poole 20.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 2. SG Klay Thompson 21.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 3. PF Draymond Green 8.1 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists 4. SF Andrew Wiggins 16.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists 5. C Kevon Looney 6.6 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 6. SG Donte DiVincenzo 8.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

Washington Wizards DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 11 IND -5.5 236.0 127-113 Wed, Feb 08 CHA -3.5 235.5 118-104 Mon, Feb 06 CLE +3.5 221.0 114-91 Sat, Feb 04 BKN -1.0 222.5 125-123 Fri, Feb 03 POR -4.0 239.0 124-116 Last 5 Against The Spread: Golden State Warriors DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 11 LAL -5.5 235.5 109-103 Wed, Feb 08 POR +2.5 235.0 125-122 Mon, Feb 06 OKC -3.0 232.0 141-114 Sat, Feb 04 DAL -10.5 226.0 119-113 Thu, Feb 02 DEN +6.0 236.0 134-117