Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Washington Wizards
|Open
|+3.5
|-110
|O 231.5
|-110
|+136
|Current
|+3
|-106
|233.5
|-110
|+136
|Golden State Warriors
|Open
|-3.5
|-110
|U 231.5
|-110
|-162
|Current
|-3
|-114
|233.5
|-110
|-162
Projected Lineups:
Washington Wizards
|1.
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|22.6 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Bradley Beal
|22.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Kyle Kuzma
|21.3 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Daniel Gafford
|8.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Monte Morris
|10.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Deni Avdija
|9.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
Golden State Warriors
|1.
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|20.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Klay Thompson
|21.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Draymond Green
|8.1 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins
|16.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
|5.
|C
|Kevon Looney
|6.6 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Donte DiVincenzo
|8.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Washington Wizards
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 11
|IND
|-5.5
|236.0
|127-113
|Wed, Feb 08
|CHA
|-3.5
|235.5
|118-104
|Mon, Feb 06
|CLE
|+3.5
|221.0
|114-91
|Sat, Feb 04
|BKN
|-1.0
|222.5
|125-123
|Fri, Feb 03
|POR
|-4.0
|239.0
|124-116
Golden State Warriors
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 11
|LAL
|-5.5
|235.5
|109-103
|Wed, Feb 08
|POR
|+2.5
|235.0
|125-122
|Mon, Feb 06
|OKC
|-3.0
|232.0
|141-114
|Sat, Feb 04
|DAL
|-10.5
|226.0
|119-113
|Thu, Feb 02
|DEN
|+6.0
|236.0
|134-117
Betting Insights:
Washington Wizards
- 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors since the start of 2020/2021
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
Golden State Warriors
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 50-30 (.617) against the spread at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
- 1-5 (.167) against the spread over their last 6 games
- 0-5 (.000) against the spread at home off a loss over their last 5 games