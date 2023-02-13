Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +3.5   -110   O 231.5   -110   +136  
 Current +3   -106   233.5   -110   +136  
Golden State Warriors  Open -3.5   -110   U 231.5   -110   -162  
 Current -3   -114   233.5   -110   -162  
Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   22.6 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. SG  Bradley Beal   22.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.3 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. PF  Daniel Gafford   8.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. PG  Monte Morris   10.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
6. SF  Deni Avdija   9.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Jordan Poole   20.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   21.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   8.1 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
4. SF  Andrew Wiggins   16.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. C  Kevon Looney   6.6 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   8.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 11 IND -5.5 236.0 127-113
Wed, Feb 08 CHA -3.5 235.5 118-104
Mon, Feb 06 CLE +3.5 221.0 114-91
Sat, Feb 04 BKN -1.0 222.5 125-123
Fri, Feb 03 POR -4.0 239.0 124-116

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 11 LAL -5.5 235.5 109-103
Wed, Feb 08 POR +2.5 235.0 125-122
Mon, Feb 06 OKC -3.0 232.0 141-114
Sat, Feb 04 DAL -10.5 226.0 119-113
Thu, Feb 02 DEN +6.0 236.0 134-117
Betting Insights:

Washington Wizards

  • 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors since the start of 2020/2021
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023

Golden State Warriors

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 50-30 (.617) against the spread at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
  • 1-5 (.167) against the spread over their last 6 games
  • 0-5 (.000) against the spread at home off a loss over their last 5 games
