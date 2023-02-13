Way Too Early Look at the 2023 NFL MVP Odds by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Even though the NFL season just ended, we’re already diving into the odds for next season and who has value to take home the MVP.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their second Super Bowl win in four years, and the franchise quarterback has taken home two MVPs.

The Chiefs’ signal caller will gain be in the running in 2023, but who are some of the names that will join him in the conversation?

Let’s look at some top names that could win the NFL MVP on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

In a quarterback-driven league, it’s not surprising that the 19 players with the best odds of winning MVP are all quarterbacks. You’d have to get to the twentieth-shortest odds before finding Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who sits at +5000. The last time a quarterback didn’t take home the award was in 2012, when running back Adrian Peterson put together a campaign for the ages. For now, we’ll check in on the quarterbacks and which ones might be undervalued.

Patrick Mahomes (+700)

It sounds dumb, but Mahomes being tied with two other quarterbacks as the odds-on favorite has him undervalued. In a season where questions surrounded his receiving core, Mahomes found a way to get it done, so we shouldn’t be surprised when he continues to make our jaws drop every time he makes an exceptional play on the gridiron. His value to the Chiefs can’t be understated, and he will always be a top candidate to win MVP.

Jalen Hurts (+1200)

Despite some recency bias, Jalen Hurts needs some damn respect put on his name. If he hadn’t missed time during the Philadelphia Eagles stretch run, there’s a good chance he would have taken home the MVP award last season. Hurts has the benefit of playing behind one of the top offensive lines and has a deep core of pass-catchers. Still, his dual-threat ability should probably place him in the +950 range, so we like his value at +1200.

Lamar Jackson (+1600)

In a season filled with untimely injuries, Lamar Jackson couldn’t put his best foot forward and lead the Baltimore Ravens to the promised lands. Whether he’s back with the team in 2023 will factor into how we view him in the MVP race. There’s no doubt that Jackson has been making a list of his critics, and he’s got the talent to make many people look dumb. Jackson is also a dual threat and should be targeted to capture the second MVP of his career in 2023.

Of course, there are cases to be made for Trevor Lawrence (+1600) and Justin Herbert (+900), but the three candidates above are more likely to put together MVP-caliber seasons in 2023.