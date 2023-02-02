Where Bruins Stanley Cup Odds Stand Heading Into NHL All-Star Break Boston stands atop the NHL with 83 points by Jason Ounpraseuth 14 minutes ago

The Bruins hold the best record in the NHL heading into the All-Star break, and Boston will be off until next Saturday when it returns home to take on the Washington Capitals.

The Black and Gold will get their chance to relax after snapping their losing streak with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Jake DeBrusk is trending toward a return as the Bruins prepare for a potential run at the Stanley Cup.

Boston is seven points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference, but oddsmakers are confident the Bruins will earn the Presidents’ Trophy with -500 odds to do so at DraftKings Sportsbook. The B’s have +270 odds to win the Eastern Conference, but Jim Montgomery’s squad has loftier goals for the 2022-23 season.

The Bruins are the favorite to win the Stanley Cup with +450 odds. This means a $100 bet would pay out $550. The defending champion Colorado Avalanche have the best odds out of any Western Conference team with +600 odds to repeat.

Boston knows the Stanley Cup is no guarantee just you have the best record, which is why it has multiple options before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. But it’s not hard to like the Black and Gold’s chances.

The Bruins have the best home record heading into the All-Star break at 22-1-3, and they have the league’s best goal differential at plus-81.

The goalie tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman arguably is the best in the league with the former being the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy at -150.

The Bruins will have to prove it on the ice, but Boston could help many earn big money if they bet it before the season.