Who are the Most Valuable Chiefs Heading into Super Bowl LVII? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play for Super Bowl LVII and have a roster loaded with talent that can impact the biggest stage.

There’s certainly a narrative surrounding the Chiefs that they’ll only go as far as Patrick Mahomes takes them, but there are a lot of other talented pieces on this roster that will play integral roles in the team’s game plan.

Below, we’ll outline the top five most important players on the Kansas City Chiefs.

1. Patrick Mahomes

There’s no question that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the most important piece of their team. Mahomes can change a game instantly with his quick strike ability, and he’s continued to elevate his game when the stakes are raised. The only question mark surrounding Mahomes is in the injury department, with the Chiefs signal caller dealing with an ankle issue. The extra rest should help him, but it’s fair to wonder if he’ll be near 100% when the game takes place.

2. Chris Jones

If you’re looking for a player on defense, who can wreak havoc, look no further than Chris Jones. He’s already made his impact felt in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals and is a threat to get to the quarterback on any given snap. Jones is the type of defender that can completely ruin an opponent’s game plan, and his importance to Kansas City’s defensive game plan cannot be understated.

3. Travis Kelce

With some question marks heading into the Super Bowl regarding some of the Chiefs pass catchers, the importance of Travis Kelce and the impact he can have becomes even more essential. Kelce has the ability to stretch the field, block, and make plays after the catch, which will all be crucial if the Chiefs hope to capture the Lombardi trophy.

4. Orlando Brown Jr./Creed Humphrey

With the injury question marks surrounding Mahomes, there’s going to be even more emphasis on the importance of the Chiefs offensive line to protect him. Orlando Brown Jr. and Creed Humphrey will play prominent roles in keeping the Chiefs quarterback unscathed. The Philadelphia Eagles defense knows how to get to the quarterback, meaning Brown Jr. and Humphrey will have their work cut out for them.

5. Nick Bolton

Looking back on defense, Nick Bolton is the Chiefs best tackler and someone that will have a significant role in shutting down a high-powered Eagles offense. Bolton recorded a Chiefs-record 180 tackles this season and has continued his effective play into the postseason. The Chiefs can ill afford to have missed tackles against a team like the Eagles, which means Bolton’s importance will be highlighted in this matchup.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chiefs as +1.5-point underdogs and +104 on the moneyline while the game total is set at 50.5.