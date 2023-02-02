Yes, You Can Actually Bet On NFL Schoolyard Pro Bowl Games The NFC looks superior in the passing precision competition by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

While the updated NFL Pro Bowl has changed from a mildly-competitive contest on the gridiron to a schoolyard game of flag football, that doesn’t mean the die-hard degenerates can’t place some pizza money on their favorite star players.

The Pro Bowl Games are set to kick off Thursday night before the flag football game is held Sunday. Thursday’s slate of events will feature competitions including “Best Catch,” “Precision Passing,” “Longest Drive,” “Dodgeball,” and something called a “Lightning Round.” More information on each and the players who are participating can be found here.

Nevertheless, DraftKings Sportsbook released odds for a handful of the aforementioned events.

In precision passing, three quarterbacks for each conference will face off in accuracy competitions. Of note, representatives of the AFC include Jacksonville Jaguars star Lawrence, Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and Las Vegas Raiders castoff Derek Carr. The NFC will be represented by Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith and Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff. While we’re not tying ourselves to the tracks for any Pro Bowl Game, the NFC in this competition feels like the best bet of all.

Which conference will win precision passing?

NFC -125

AFC -105

Moving on to dodgeball, the multi-round tournament will feature four teams of five players. It will begin with the offensive and defensive teams playing interconference games before the winners advance to an NFC-AFC finale.

Which conference will win dodgeball?

NFC -125

AFC -105

Which team will win dodgeball?

NFC Offense +225

AFC Offense +225

AFC Defense +275

NFC Defense +300

And lastly, in relation to what the league is calling the “lightning round.” The event will feature players competing in a three-part elimination challenge. The challenge includes “splash catch,” which sounds like a water balloon toss, a punt-catching competition and “thrill of the spill” as players try to hit a target, which results in water being poured on an opposing coach.

Who will win the lightning round?

NFC -115

AFC -115

Admittedly, this isn’t where the casual bettor will feel the need to spend some money. But for others, the fact prices simply are on the board will attract a wager.