Yordan Alvarez Not Participating in Baseball Activities for Astros by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Yordan Alvarez still isn’t participating in any on-field baseball activities for the Houston Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Yordan Alvarez is still not participating in any on-field drills with the Astros. Dusty Baker said today there is no update on his progress or prognosis. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 24, 2023

The problem for Alvarez is his left hand, where he is still experiencing soreness. This goes back to last season when he had the same problem. This has to be somewhat concerning to the Astros, and they may have to manage not only playing time for Alvarez this season but also how much batting practice he takes.

That said, if you’re looking for someone to challenge Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees for the home run title, Alvarez may be your best bet. The superstar slugger hit 37 bombs in 135 games last season, and hitting more than 40 this campaign wouldn’t be a surprise, maybe even more than 50.