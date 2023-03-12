2023 March Madness Bracket: Check Out College Basketball Seeds The field of 68 is set by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket has been revealed, officially starting the countdown clock for another year of March Madness!

Alabama (South), Houston (Midwest), Kansas (West) and Purdue (East) all earned No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday. The Crimson Tide, who are the top overall seed, won the SEC tournament and the Boilermakers won the Big Ten tournament, while Houston and Kansas entered the weekend ranked No. 1 and 3, respectively

You can find the full March Madness bracket below:

Of the 68 teams to qualify, 32 received an automatic bid for winning their respective conference. Duke (No. 5; East) won the ACC tournament, Texas (No. 2; Midwest) won the Big 12 tournament, Marquette (No. 2; East) won the Big East tournament, Arizona (No. 2; South) won the Pac-12 tournament and Gonzaga (No. 3; West) won the West Coast tournament to secure some of the tournament’s higher seeds.

The first four bracket will take place in on Tuesday and Wednesday to narrow the field down to 64. The tournament will officially commence Thursday at noon.