2023 NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Frozen Four by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament gets underway today as 16 teams vie for a spot in the Frozen Four and a shot at the national championship.

Minnesota, Quinnipiac, Michigan, and defending champ Denver headline the field as the top four seeds.

Regional play runs through March 26, with the Frozen Four beginning April 6 from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The national championship game will take place on April 8.

All games will air on either ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPNews, as well as the ESPN app and ESPN+.

Note: All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Regional Schedule (One School from Each Region Advances)

Manchester Regional, March 23-25 | SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH

Boston University (-137) vs. Western Michigan (+114) – Thursday, March 23 at 2:00 p.m. ET – ESPN 2

No. 4 Denver (-230) vs. Cornell (+188) – Thursday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. ET – ESPNews

Regional Final: TBD vs. TBD – Saturday, March 25 at 4:00 p.m. ET – ESPNU

Fargo Regional, March 23-25 | Scheels Arena – Fargo, ND

St. Cloud State (-152) vs. Minnesota State (+126) – Thursday, March 23 at 5:00 p.m. ET – ESPNU

No. 1 Minnesota (-950) vs. Canisius (+610) – Thursday, March 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET – ESPN2

Regional Final: TBD vs. TBD – Saturday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Bridgeport Regional, March 24-26 | Total Mortgage Arena – Bridgeport, CT

Harvard (-122) vs. Ohio State (+102) – Friday, March 24 at 2:00 p.m. ET – ESPNU

No. 2 Quinnipiac (-225) vs. Merrimack (+180) – Friday, March 24 at 5:30 p.m. ET – ESPNews

Regional Final: TBD vs. TBD – Sunday, March 26 at 4:00 p.m. ET – ESPN2

Allentown Regional, March 24-26 | PPL Center – Allentown, PA

Penn State (-134) vs. Michigan Tech (+112) – Friday, March 24 at 5:00 p.m. ET – ESPNU

No. 3 Michigan (-350) vs. Colgate (+275) – Friday, March 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET – ESPNU

Regional Final: TBD vs. TBD – Sunday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. ET – ESPN2

Frozen Four Schedule

Semifinals:

Fargo Regional Champion vs. Manchester Regional Champion – Thursday, April 6 at 5:00 p.m. ET – ESPN2

Bridgeport Regional Champion vs. Allentown Regional Champion – Thursday, April 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET – ESPN2

National Championship: