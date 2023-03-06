2023 World Baseball Classic Betting Preview: Pool Favorites, More Who will take it all this year? by Gio Rivera 4 hours ago

The World Baseball Classic is back for a fifth time!

Making its return for the first time since 2017, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the preseason tournament allowing big leaguers to represent their native lands last saw Team USA defeat Team Puerto Rico in the championship game six years ago. Japan enters winners of two titles (2006, 2009), the most of any team. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico will seek a third consecutive appearance in the championship round, seeking its first-ever title.

This year, the tournament also has the added element of being expanded from 16 teams to 20 teams this go around, splitting everyone into four pools.

Here’s the pre-tournament outlook and betting favorite for each pool, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Pool A

Favorite — Cuba: +110

Runner-up — Netherlands: +250

Pool B

Favorite — Japan: -650

Runner-up — South Korea: +400

Pool C

Favorite — USA: -450

Runner-up — Mexico: +400

Pool D

Favorite — Dominican Republic: -250

Runner-up — Venezuela: +330

Three out of the four pool favorites already have experienced winning a World Baseball Classic with Cuba being the only exception. However, the Netherlands, led by Xander Bogaerts, Jonathan Schoop and Chadwick Tromp, isn’t too far off. Pool A has the tightest race entering the tournament among all. Don’t be surprised if the odds don’t fall through in Cuba’s favor.

The Dominican Republic enters action with a high bar set before even taking the field. Team manager and ex-big leaguer Nelson Cruz has a star-studded lineup featuring the likes of Rafael Devers, Vlad Guerrero Jr., and Juan Soto to name a few — making them the runaway favorite to win the entire tournament.

Here’s a top-six list of the teams with the best odds to be crowned World Baseball Classic champions:

Dominican Republic: +210

USA: +250

Japan: +275

Venezuela: +1000

Korea Republic: +1200

Puerto Rico: +1200

The 2023 World Baseball Classic begins Tuesday when Cuba and the Netherlands face off. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.