49ers' Brock Purdy had Elbow Surgery Friday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers underwent elbow surgery Friday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery on his elbow today, source says. It was the anticipated UCL repair with an internal brace. The expectation is Purdy will begin throwing in three months and build up his strength from there. pic.twitter.com/YQbDzBMinh — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2023

The procedure went as expected with an internal brace and not Tommy John surgery. The brace will allow Purdy to resume throwing in approximately three months. At that point, Purdy can regain strength in his elbow/shoulder and then compete for the starting quarterback job with Trey Lance.

This assumes that the 49ers don’t bring in a veteran QB to compete for the job. Lance will be trying to return from a broken ankle suffered early last season. Since Lance should be able to work with the team through all off-season activities, he seems to be the favorite to start next season under center.