Alvin Kamara Pleads Not Guilty to Battery Charges by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints pleads not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm, Michael Baca of NFL.com reports.

These charges stem from an incident in Las Vegas after the 2021 Pro Bowl. The trial is set for July 31, which means it could very well run into training camp. While missing a bit of camp wouldn’t be the worst thing for a soon to be 28- year-old running back, being found guilty of any charges would likely lead to a suspension during the 2023 season for the running back. How many games Kamara could get suspended for would be up to commissioner Roger Goodell or his designated representative.

Like several other teams this offseason, the Saints do not currently have a starting quarterback. They have met with free agent Derek Carr at least twice, but Carr seems to prefer going to the New York Jets. Those Jets are waiting to see what decision Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers makes regarding whether or not he wants to remain with the Pack.