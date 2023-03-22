Arizona Coyotes vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview and Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Although they have yet to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, the Arizona Coyotes are all but assured of missing the postseason for the third straight year. Still, they have embraced the role of spoiler, knocking off some noteworthy opponents over the past month.

They could leave another playoff-hopeful team in their tracks as they travel to take on the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Location : Rogers Place | Edmonton, AB, Canada

: Rogers Place | Edmonton, AB, Canada Time: 10:30 pm ET | TV: TNT

Arizona heads into this Western Conference showdown on the second night of a back-to-back. The Coyotes dropped a 2-1 decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, leaving them short on runway to get across a few provinces to compete against the Oilers.

Worse, the Yotes’ offensive metrics have plummeted over their recent sample, casting doubt over their ability to keep pace with the offensively gifted hosts. Zona has been limited to nine or fewer high-danger chances in five straight games, for an average of 6.8 opportunities per game.

Combined with their lackadaisical defensive zone coverage, there’s little hope the Desert Dogs have the structure to keep pace with or limit the Oilers.

Spread : Coyotes +1.5 (+158) | Oilers -1.5 (-192)

: Coyotes +1.5 (+158) | Oilers -1.5 (-192) Moneyline : Coyotes +365 | Oilers -490

: Coyotes +365 | Oilers -490 Total: Over 6.5 (-140) | Under 6.5 (+114)

As noted, Arizona’s been lacking on its end. The Coyotes have allowed ten or more quality chances in three of their last five games. Moreover, they’ve been one of the worst squads at defending on the road, allowing the fifth-most scoring and high-danger opportunities as the visitors.

Like the puck skimming across the white ice, there’s a stark contrast between the Coyotes’ and Oilers’ metrics. Edmonton continues to deliver some of the best production metrics in the NHL, and that’s been more evident over its recent sample.

The Oilers have attempted ten or more high-danger chances in all but one of their past five, with a rolling average of 12.2. That’s compatible with their season-long average of 10.8. More quality chances correlate with improved output, as the Oilers have recorded 25 goals over the five-game sample, 17 of which have come at five-on-five.

Oilers ML -490

Evander Kane Any Time Goal Scorer +162

Of course, Connor McDavid is leading the charge for the Oilers. The Hart Trophy favorite is setting the league on fire with his 156-point pace, but we’ve seen increased contributions from role players more recently.

Specifically, Evander Kane has dropped four goals over his last five games and is a value candidate as an any-time goal scorer in tonight’s contest.

The power forward has recorded multiple shots in his last five games, part of broader analytics success. Kane is on-ice for 7.7 scoring and 3.1 high-danger chances per game while starting 61.5% of his shifts in the attacking zone.

Moreover, he skates with McDavid on the top line and the powerplay, giving him plenty of opportunities to contribute. We expect Kane to carry his recent momentum into tonight’s contest and find the back of the net.