Arizona State G DJ Horne Enters Transfer Portal

According to reporter Joe Tipton, Arizona State guard DJ Horne has entered the transfer portal.

Horne still has one year of eligibility remaining with his COVID year remaining. He will be off to his third college in 2023 after two two-year stints at Illinois State and Arizona State. The senior poured in 20 points in the blowout victory for the Sun Devils over Nevada in the First Four this year before falling to TCU in the first round. Horne should garner plenty of high-major interest throughout the offseason. As a native of North Carolina, that will be an area to keep an eye on as a potential geographic landing spot for the guard.

