Astros' Kyle Tucker Could Return This Weekend by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Kyle Tucker could return to the lineup this weekend for the Houston Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Some updates from Dusty Baker today:



— Hunter Brown played catch today and is "feeling a lot better."

— Yordan Alvarez will be back in the lineup tomorrow.

— Kyle Tucker could play tomorrow, as well. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 24, 2023

Tucker suffered an ankle sprain during the World Baseball Classic while sliding into second base last weekend. The injury never seemed serious and only cost him less than a week of action. Tucker is fully expected to be ready for Opening Day. This is good news for fantasy players, as Tucker is expected to be a top-15 selection in most leagues.

The Astros also hope to have Yordan Alvarez available for Opening Day as he continues to deal with wrist soreness, an ailment that has bothered him since last season. If healthy, Alvarez is almost a sure first-round pick in fantasy leagues, but that lingering wrist injury could give some pause and to look for a more sure thing with their early pick/s.