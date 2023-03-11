Astros' Yordan Alvarez Expected Back for Opening Day by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Yordan Alvarez has started taking swings in the batting cage for the Houston Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

When asked if he's going to be ready for Opening Day, Yordan Alvarez said "Still the plan." — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 11, 2023

Alvarez has been dealing with hand/wrist problems since last season. While the Astros insist that Alvarez should be ready for Opening Day, it has to be concerning that not only has this problem lingered, but they don’t seem to have a handle on how to rid Alvarez of it.

If healthy, Alvarez would be one of the leading contenders to challenge Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees for the home run crown in the American League. The problem is that it would be a stretch to believe that this problem won’t reoccur during the season.