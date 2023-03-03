Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Championship Preview: #2 Liberty @ #1 Kennesaw State by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Atlantic Sun Tournament championship is set, and boy, it is going to be a good one. There wasn’t much madness in the bracket, but we get a must-watch matchup of two teams that were clearly the best in the league throughout the season in the Liberty Flames and Kennesaw State Owls.#2 Liberty @ #1 Kennesaw State Game Information

Location: KSU Convocation Center | Kennesaw, GA

KSU Convocation Center | Kennesaw, GA Time: 3:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2

Kennesaw State will likely be the underdog in this matchup as KenPom has Liberty projected as a four-point favorite with a projected total of 150. These two met in Kennesaw just two weeks ago, where the Owls got the best of the Flames, handing them one of their three regular-season conference losses.

The battle of the guards will be the matchup of the game, as Liberty’s Darius McGhee and Kennesaw State’s Chris Youngblood are two of the best guards at the mid-major level. McGhee is a three-point threat the second he crosses half-court and ranks third in points per game in the nation. Youngblood sits in the top 200 in player efficiency on KenPom, while being a perimeter threat himself, shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc. There will be no shortage of fireworks from these two in this one.

It’s so difficult to fade the Flames, but Kennesaw State has been nothing short of a wagon at home this season. They are 14-1 at the Convocation Center, and it will be the best atmosphere the building has ever seen on Sunday afternoon. Give the Owls a slight bump in home-court advantage based on the ramifications, and they feel worth backing with the points. Ride the underdog in this championship matchup.