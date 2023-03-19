Azeez Al-Shaair Agrees to Terms on 1-Year Deal with Titans by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Tennessee Titans are bolstering their defense, signing linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair to a one-year agreement.

According to Ian Rapoport, the deal could be worth up to $6 million. Al-Shaair gets $3.17 million as a signing bonus and $5 million guaranteed. Additionally, the fifth-year pro could earn an extra $1 million with playing time and Pro Bowl incentives.

New #Titans LB Azeez Al-Shaiir?s one-year deal is worth $5 million, including a $3.17M signing bonus. Playtime and Pro Bowl incentives push the max to $6M. With starter playtime, he should thrive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023

Al-Shaair spent the first four years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. Across that span, the former undrafted free agent appeared in 56 games, starting 31 and recording 199 tackles, 2.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

The Titans had holes to fill in their linebackers corps but could still turn to the NFL Draft to round out their roster. Barring any trade, Tennessee has the 11th overall selection in next month’s draft.

Nevertheless, it will take more than a few big moves to budge the Titans off their Super Bowl futures price. FanDuel Sportsbook has Tennessee lined with the fourth-longest odds at +7500.