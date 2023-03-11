Bears Trade 1st Overall Draft Pick to Panthers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Chicago Bears have traded the first overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers for DJ Moore, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

This was a massive haul for the Bears as they also acquired the Panthers’ first and second-round picks this season, first-round pick next season, and a second-round pick in 2025 in addition to Moore.

The Panthers move up from the ninth spot to select what everyone assumes is their future quarterback. Let the speculation begin about whether it will be CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, or perhaps even Anthony Richardson.

The Bears were in an enviable position as they didn’t need a franchise QB having Justin Fields on the roster. The acquisition of Moore now gives Fields the best wide receiver he has ever had in Chicago.