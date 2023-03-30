Bengals EVP on Joe Mixon's Future: 'Right Now, He's on the Team' by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Running back Joe Mixon’s future with the Cincinnati Bengals has been a topic of conversation this offseason, with rumors that the 26-year-old might have played his final down for the organization. Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn did not quell those sentiments on Thursday when asked if Mixon would be the team’s starter in 2023.

Woof the difference between reading the answer and hearing it is astounding pic.twitter.com/8d1CEpvvQS — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) March 30, 2023

“Right now, he’s on the team,” said Blackburn. “We are going to count on him until that wouldn’t be the case, but yeah, he’s the guy. He’s done a lot of great things for the team, I think he’s still got a lot of production left in him. I hope his other issues will get resolved in a positive way, but we’ll keep plugging along and hope that everything gets resolved for him one way or another.”

Mixon was recently cleared of any wrongdoing following a shooting in his neighborhood.

Scheduled to earn $12.8 million this upcoming season, releasing the former Oklahoma standout would save the Bengals $7.2 million in cap space.

