Betting Market Adjusting Total Between Texas and Miami by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The betting market is adjusting the total on the Elite Eight matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Miami (FL) Hurricanes. After opening in the high 140s, the number is down 147.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Moreover, the price on the under is bought up to -115, implying further correction could be on the horizon.

Over the past month, the Longhorns have been one of the most reliable under teams. Since the start of March, Texas has stayed beneath the total in seven of eight matchups.

That’s opposite of what we’ve gotten out of Miami lately, with the Hurricanes going over in three of their last four. Still, the fifth-seeded Canes have played more low-scoring games than not this season, going 16-13-1 to the under.

After a high-scoring tournament, unders appear to be a more frequent occurrence in the Elite Eight. The Connecticut Huskies and Gonzaga Bulldogs fell almost 20 points shy of the total on Saturday night. Likewise, the Creighton Bluejays and San Diego State Aztecs are trending toward the under in their South Regional Final.

The winner between Texas and Miami faces UConn in the Final Four.