Bills Reach Extension with Matt Milano, Creating Cap Space by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Matt Milano’s time with the Buffalo Bills won’t be coming to an end any time soon. On Sunday, the Bills agreed to a two-year contract extension with their linebacker, creating $6 million in cap space for the upcoming campaign.

Bills and All-Pro LB Matt Milano reached agreement today on a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season, per sources. The move creates approximately $6 million of cap space for the Bills this off-season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2023

Milano is a prominent figure on an imposing Bills defense. This season, the former fifth-round pick tallied 99 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 11 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions. As a result, Milano earned his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro nominations.

More importantly, Milano helped the Bills establish themselves as one of the pre-eminent units in the league. Buffalo ended the year with a top-ten total and scoring defense.

Still, the Bills have suffered early playoff exits in each of the past two seasons, failing to make it out of the Divisional Round.

Nevertheless, FanDuel Sportsbook has the defending AFC East Champions priced near the top of their Super Bowl futures board. The Bills enter the free agency period at +850 to win it all.